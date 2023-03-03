KeyCorp Comments on Black Stone Minerals, L.P.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:BSM)

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Black Stone Minerals in a report released on Sunday, February 26th. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.47. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Black Stone Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $1.90 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Get Black Stone Minerals alerts:

BSM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James downgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Black Stone Minerals from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Black Stone Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

Black Stone Minerals Trading Up 1.4 %

Black Stone Minerals Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:BSM opened at $15.79 on Wednesday. Black Stone Minerals has a 12-month low of $11.43 and a 12-month high of $20.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This is a positive change from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is 90.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. bought 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.32 per share, for a total transaction of $497,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,590,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,693,982.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.58 per share, for a total transaction of $467,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,620,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,835,039.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. acquired 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.32 per share, for a total transaction of $497,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,590,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,693,982.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 87,500 shares of company stock worth $1,398,050. Corporate insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Black Stone Minerals

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 144.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,004,701 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $67,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,656 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 12,416.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,587,809 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $21,372,000 after buying an additional 1,575,123 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 239.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,152,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $19,445,000 after buying an additional 812,840 shares in the last quarter. Epacria Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,149,000. Finally, Natixis increased its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 1,409,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $23,780,000 after buying an additional 697,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.46% of the company’s stock.

About Black Stone Minerals

(Get Rating)

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses on the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Black Stone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Stone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.