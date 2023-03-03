Brokers Set Expectations for Boralex Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (TSE:BLX)

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Boralex in a report issued on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.02. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Boralex’s current full-year earnings is $1.26 per share.

Get Boralex alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BLX. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Boralex from C$49.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. CSFB upped their price target on shares of Boralex from C$38.50 to C$43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$48.00 to C$47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$48.00 to C$46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$55.00 to C$57.50 in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$47.00.

Boralex Stock Performance

Boralex Dividend Announcement

TSE BLX opened at C$36.29 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$38.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$40.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.03. Boralex has a 12-month low of C$33.96 and a 12-month high of C$51.55. The firm has a market cap of C$3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.97, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Boralex’s payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

Boralex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in 90 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,032 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 244 MW; and one thermal power station with an installed capacity of 35 MW.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boralex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boralex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.