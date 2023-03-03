Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.37 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Koppers in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 28th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn $1.37 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Koppers’ current full-year earnings is $4.41 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Koppers’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.79 EPS.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $482.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.25 million. Koppers had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Koppers to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.

Shares of KOP stock opened at $37.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.97. Koppers has a one year low of $20.11 and a one year high of $38.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $771.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is an increase from Koppers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.71%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Koppers by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Koppers by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 229,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,313,000 after buying an additional 3,781 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Koppers by 11.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,887 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Koppers by 6.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,518 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Koppers by 45.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals, Railroad and Utility Products and Services, and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene, creosote, and carbon black feedstock.

