Brokers Issue Forecasts for Eventbrite, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:EB)

Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Eventbrite in a report issued on Monday, February 27th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Eventbrite’s current full-year earnings is ($0.46) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Eventbrite’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

Get Eventbrite alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Eventbrite from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Eventbrite from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Eventbrite in a research report on Wednesday.

Eventbrite Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Eventbrite

NYSE EB opened at $9.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $945.45 million, a P/E ratio of -17.11 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.14. Eventbrite has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $15.74.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EB. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 520,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 78,083 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 18,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 675.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 104,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 91,342 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,152,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,374,000 after purchasing an additional 99,287 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Eventbrite by 12.6% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 85.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eventbrite Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eventbrite, Inc provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion, and advertising. It offers virtual events, online webinars, online classes, virtual runs, online zumba classes, and online yoga. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eventbrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eventbrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.