Comparing China Pacific Insurance (Group) (OTCMKTS:CHPXF) & Bâloise (OTCMKTS:BLHEF)

Bâloise (OTCMKTS:BLHEF – Get Rating) and China Pacific Insurance (Group) (OTCMKTS:CHPXF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Dividends

Bâloise pays an annual dividend of $3.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. China Pacific Insurance (Group) pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.1%. Bâloise pays out 27.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. China Pacific Insurance (Group) pays out 32.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Bâloise and China Pacific Insurance (Group), as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bâloise 0 1 0 0 2.00 China Pacific Insurance (Group) 0 1 1 0 2.50

Valuation & Earnings

Bâloise currently has a consensus price target of $162.40, indicating a potential upside of 2.14%. Given Bâloise’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bâloise is more favorable than China Pacific Insurance (Group).

This table compares Bâloise and China Pacific Insurance (Group)’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bâloise N/A N/A N/A $11.35 14.00 China Pacific Insurance (Group) N/A N/A N/A $1.12 2.28

China Pacific Insurance (Group) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bâloise, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

32.9% of Bâloise shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.0% of China Pacific Insurance (Group) shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Bâloise and China Pacific Insurance (Group)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bâloise N/A N/A N/A China Pacific Insurance (Group) N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Bâloise beats China Pacific Insurance (Group) on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bâloise

Bâloise Holding AG engages in the provision of insurance and pension solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Life, Life, Asset Management & Banking, and Other Activities. The Non-Life segment offers accident and health insurance as well as products relating to liability, motor, property, and marine insurance. The Life segment provides endowment policies, term insurance, investment-linked products and private placement life insurance. The Asset Management & Banking segment consists of Baloise Bank SoBa, which acts as a universal bank in Switzerland; and Deutscher Ring Bausparkasse, which operates in Germany. The Other Activities segment includes equity investment, real estate, and financing firms. The company was founded on May 2, 1863 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

About China Pacific Insurance (Group)

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, offers insurance products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Life and Health Insurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company offers life, health, and accident insurance products, etc.; liability insurance; credit and guarantee insurance; short-term health insurance and casualty insurance; property insurance; agricultural insurance; and individual and group pension and annuity products, as well as insurance funds investment and reinsurance services. It is also involved in the management of capital and insurance funds; outsourcing of fund management; and other asset management activities, as well as provision of advisory services relating to asset management. In addition, the company is involved in the property management and construction; real estate activities; elderly service and medical consulting services; and seniors and disabled care services. It sells its products directly, as well as through insurance agents and brokers, bancassurance, telemarketing, and internet Sales. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

