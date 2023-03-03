Reviewing PropertyGuru (NYSE:PGRU) and Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV)

PropertyGuru (NYSE:PGRU – Get Rating) and Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

PropertyGuru has a beta of 0.23, suggesting that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brightcove has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for PropertyGuru and Brightcove, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PropertyGuru 0 1 3 0 2.75 Brightcove 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

PropertyGuru currently has a consensus price target of $7.30, indicating a potential upside of 54.99%. Brightcove has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 100.80%. Given Brightcove’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Brightcove is more favorable than PropertyGuru.

This table compares PropertyGuru and Brightcove’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PropertyGuru -88.54% -18.80% -15.57% Brightcove -4.27% -3.62% -1.62%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.2% of PropertyGuru shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.9% of Brightcove shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of PropertyGuru shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Brightcove shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PropertyGuru and Brightcove’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PropertyGuru $75.96 million 10.02 -$138.97 million N/A N/A Brightcove $211.01 million 1.00 -$9.02 million ($0.22) -22.64

Brightcove has higher revenue and earnings than PropertyGuru.

Summary

Brightcove beats PropertyGuru on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PropertyGuru

PropertyGuru Limited operates online property classifieds marketplaces in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. It serves agents and developers to advertise residential and commercial properties for sale or rent to property seekers. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Singapore.

About Brightcove

Brightcove, Inc. engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Video Cloud and Marketing Suite, Enterprise Suite, Brightcove Campaign, Player, Live, Dynamic Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), OTT Experiences, and Zencoder. The company was founded by Jeremy J. Allaire and Robert Mason in August 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

