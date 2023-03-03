PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.20.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research decreased their target price on PAR Technology from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on PAR Technology from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded PAR Technology to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Thursday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of PAR Technology by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,734 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in PAR Technology by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,693 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in PAR Technology by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 52,747 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of PAR Technology by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,802 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eschler Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of PAR Technology by 2.9% during the third quarter. Eschler Asset Management LLP now owns 26,872 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter.

PAR Technology Price Performance

About PAR Technology

Shares of NYSE:PAR opened at $34.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.55. PAR Technology has a fifty-two week low of $20.37 and a fifty-two week high of $47.03. The firm has a market cap of $932.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.11.

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

