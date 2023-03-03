PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.20.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research decreased their target price on PAR Technology from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on PAR Technology from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded PAR Technology to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Thursday.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of PAR Technology by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,734 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in PAR Technology by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,693 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in PAR Technology by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 52,747 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of PAR Technology by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,802 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eschler Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of PAR Technology by 2.9% during the third quarter. Eschler Asset Management LLP now owns 26,872 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter.
About PAR Technology
PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.
