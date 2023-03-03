Contrasting GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) & SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS)

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) and SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.1% of GLOBALFOUNDRIES shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.2% of SemiLEDs shares are held by institutional investors. 42.3% of SemiLEDs shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GLOBALFOUNDRIES and SemiLEDs’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GLOBALFOUNDRIES $8.11 billion 4.30 $1.45 billion $2.63 24.92 SemiLEDs $7.05 million 1.62 -$2.74 million ($0.60) -3.92

Risk and Volatility

GLOBALFOUNDRIES has higher revenue and earnings than SemiLEDs. SemiLEDs is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GLOBALFOUNDRIES, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a beta of 2.05, suggesting that its share price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SemiLEDs has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares GLOBALFOUNDRIES and SemiLEDs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GLOBALFOUNDRIES 17.86% 17.08% 9.17% SemiLEDs -37.60% -76.96% -16.66%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for GLOBALFOUNDRIES and SemiLEDs, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GLOBALFOUNDRIES 0 1 11 0 2.92 SemiLEDs 0 0 0 0 N/A

GLOBALFOUNDRIES currently has a consensus target price of $79.86, indicating a potential upside of 21.84%. Given GLOBALFOUNDRIES’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe GLOBALFOUNDRIES is more favorable than SemiLEDs.

Summary

GLOBALFOUNDRIES beats SemiLEDs on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GLOBALFOUNDRIES

(Get Rating)

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Malta, New York.

About SemiLEDs

(Get Rating)

SemiLEDs Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of light emitting diode chips and components. Its products include blue, ultraviolet, green, white, and entertainment LEDs. It offers LED chips, EF flipchip LED series, LED components, UV LED, and lighting products. The firm’s products are used for general lighting applications, including street lights, commercial, industrial, system, and residential lighting. The company was founded on January 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Miaoli, Taiwan.

