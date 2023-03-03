Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.20.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GNK shares. BTIG Research cut their target price on Genco Shipping & Trading to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

GNK stock opened at $19.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.84. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 1-year low of $11.92 and a 1-year high of $27.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.27. The company has a market capitalization of $827.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.08.

Genco Shipping & Trading ( NYSE:GNK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $127.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.22 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is 54.20%.

In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 14,164 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total transaction of $274,781.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,361,865.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Robert E. Hughes sold 2,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total value of $49,793.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,321.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 14,164 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total transaction of $274,781.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,361,865.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,982 shares of company stock valued at $813,285. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 147,840 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 15,250 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc grew its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 3,696.3% during the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 429,819 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,926,000 after purchasing an additional 418,497 shares during the period. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,847 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 25,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

