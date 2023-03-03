Contrasting GeneDx (WGS) and Its Rivals

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Rating) is one of 34 publicly-traded companies in the “Health services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare GeneDx to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares GeneDx and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get GeneDx alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GeneDx -121.31% -53.31% -36.04% GeneDx Competitors -132.93% -449.17% -30.56%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.0% of GeneDx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.9% of shares of all “Health services” companies are held by institutional investors. 24.5% of shares of all “Health services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GeneDx 0 0 0 0 N/A GeneDx Competitors 8 146 289 0 2.63

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for GeneDx and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Health services” companies have a potential upside of 58.39%. Given GeneDx’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe GeneDx has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GeneDx and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio GeneDx $212.20 million -$245.39 million -0.49 GeneDx Competitors $1.42 billion -$111.08 million -8.09

GeneDx’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than GeneDx. GeneDx is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

GeneDx has a beta of 2, suggesting that its share price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GeneDx’s rivals have a beta of 1.48, suggesting that their average share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About GeneDx

(Get Rating)

Sema4 Holdings Corp is a patient-centered health intelligence company. It is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Sema4 Holdings Corp, formerly known as CM Life Sciences, is based in STAMFORD, Conn.

Receive News & Ratings for GeneDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeneDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.