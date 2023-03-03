Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.14.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Malibu Boats from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Malibu Boats from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

Shares of Malibu Boats stock opened at $60.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.61. Malibu Boats has a 12-month low of $46.30 and a 12-month high of $70.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

Malibu Boats ( NASDAQ:MBUU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.18. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 34.19%. The company had revenue of $338.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.00 million. Research analysts expect that Malibu Boats will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Malibu Boats news, COO Ritchie L. Anderson sold 7,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $462,653.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,847 shares in the company, valued at $2,405,017.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Malibu Boats

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MBUU. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,632,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,722,000 after purchasing an additional 15,550 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,407,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,027,000 after buying an additional 40,886 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,147,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,052,000 after acquiring an additional 31,327 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 752,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,106,000 after acquiring an additional 27,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Malibu Boats by 16.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 626,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,048,000 after acquiring an additional 86,453 shares during the period. 93.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

