Critical Review: Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) vs. Creek Road Miners (OTCMKTS:CRKR)

Creek Road Miners (OTCMKTS:CRKR – Get Rating) and Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Creek Road Miners and Phunware’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Creek Road Miners alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Creek Road Miners -1,613.43% -729.56% -146.63% Phunware -320.30% -108.33% -64.82%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.0% of Phunware shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.6% of Creek Road Miners shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of Phunware shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Creek Road Miners has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Phunware has a beta of 10.36, indicating that its stock price is 936% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Creek Road Miners and Phunware, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Creek Road Miners 0 0 0 0 N/A Phunware 0 0 1 0 3.00

Phunware has a consensus price target of $4.25, indicating a potential upside of 355.13%. Given Phunware’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Phunware is more favorable than Creek Road Miners.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Creek Road Miners and Phunware’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Creek Road Miners $810,000.00 1.36 -$17.27 million N/A N/A Phunware $10.64 million 9.01 -$53.52 million ($0.80) -1.17

Creek Road Miners has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Phunware.

Summary

Phunware beats Creek Road Miners on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Creek Road Miners

(Get Rating)

Creek Road Miners, Inc. engages in the provision of live pop culture conventions. It provides services to the entertainment, toy, gaming, publishing, and retail business to carry out sales, marketing, product promotion, public relations, advertising, and sponsorship efforts. The company was founded on May 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Park City, UT.

About Phunware

(Get Rating)

Phunware, Inc. engages in the development of a Multiscreen-as-a-Service platform, an enterprise cloud platform for mobile devices. It provides companies the products, solutions, data, and services necessary to engage, manage, and monetize mobile application portfolios and audiences at scale. Its platform also allows for the licensing and creation of category-defining mobile experiences for brands and their application users worldwide. The company was founded by Alan S. Knitowski and Luan Dang in February 2009 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Creek Road Miners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creek Road Miners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.