Financial Comparison: Disc Medicine (IRON) & The Competition

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Rating) is one of 981 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Disc Medicine to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Disc Medicine and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Disc Medicine 0 0 3 0 3.00 Disc Medicine Competitors 3938 14623 40877 691 2.64

Disc Medicine presently has a consensus price target of $36.00, indicating a potential upside of 47.72%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 116.69%. Given Disc Medicine’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Disc Medicine has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Risk and Volatility

75.4% of Disc Medicine shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.9% of Disc Medicine shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Disc Medicine has a beta of -0.23, indicating that its share price is 123% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Disc Medicine’s competitors have a beta of 0.93, indicating that their average share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Disc Medicine and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Disc Medicine N/A -38.78% -35.88% Disc Medicine Competitors -3,335.25% -195.39% -36.45%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Disc Medicine and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Disc Medicine N/A -$71.87 million -2.44 Disc Medicine Competitors $1.86 billion $237.66 million -3.87

Disc Medicine’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Disc Medicine. Disc Medicine is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Disc Medicine beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Disc Medicine Company Profile

Disc Medicine, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases. It builds a portfolio of therapeutic candidates that address a spectrum of hematologic diseases by targeting fundamental biological pathways of red blood cell biology, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis. Disc Medicine, Inc. is based in Watertown, Massachusetts.

