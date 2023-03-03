Brokerages Set Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Price Target at $202.55

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $202.27.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JAZZ. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $192.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.86, for a total transaction of $479,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 368,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,840,949.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.86, for a total transaction of $479,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 368,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,840,949.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Renee D. Gala sold 2,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $421,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,209,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,604 shares of company stock valued at $1,513,276. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 128.6% in the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 727,541 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,905,000 after purchasing an additional 409,241 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 12,168.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 340,460 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,239,000 after acquiring an additional 337,685 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3,731.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 311,383 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,503,000 after acquiring an additional 303,256 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,055,894 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $327,524,000 after acquiring an additional 294,917 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,203,559 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,767,000 after acquiring an additional 264,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JAZZ opened at $144.34 on Tuesday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $125.36 and a 52 week high of $169.98. The firm has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -468.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.16.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

