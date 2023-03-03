Analysts Set easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) PT at $506.25

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $506.25.

A number of research firms have commented on ESYJY. Barclays assumed coverage on easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. HSBC upgraded easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded easyJet from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut easyJet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th.

easyJet Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ESYJY opened at $5.77 on Friday. easyJet has a 52-week low of $3.05 and a 52-week high of $7.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.57.

About easyJet

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. It operates through the Airline Business and Holidays Business segments. The Airline Business segment covers the route network. The Holidays Business segment sells holiday packages. The firm’s principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing.

