Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONYGet Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research note on Friday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. AlphaValue raised Jerónimo Martins, SGPS to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from €24.10 ($25.64) to €24.80 ($26.38) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JRONY opened at $42.00 on Friday. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a 1 year low of $35.06 and a 1 year high of $49.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.71.

Jerónimo Martins SGPS SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of food and other fast moving consumer goods product. It operates through the following segments: Portugal Retail, Portugal Cash & Carry, Poland Retail, Colombia Retail, and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments. The Portugal Retail segment comprises the business unit of JMR (Pingo Doce supermarkets).

