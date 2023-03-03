Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Receives $6.19 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.19.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LUMN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup lowered Lumen Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $6.25 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Lumen Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lumen Technologies

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 256.5% in the 4th quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. 76.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumen Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:LUMN opened at $3.23 on Friday. Lumen Technologies has a one year low of $3.12 and a one year high of $12.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.54.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.31. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lumen Technologies will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: Business and Mass Markets. Business segment provides products and services under four sales channels to enterprise and commercial customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.