Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Price Target Cut to $44.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on GLPG. Raymond James downgraded shares of Galapagos from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Galapagos from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Galapagos from €65.00 ($69.15) to €50.00 ($53.19) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Galapagos from €50.00 ($53.19) to €40.00 ($42.55) in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Galapagos from an underperform rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $47.20 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.17.

Galapagos Price Performance

Shares of Galapagos stock opened at $36.67 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.96. Galapagos has a 12-month low of $36.54 and a 12-month high of $72.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Galapagos

Galapagos Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLPG. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Galapagos by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,568,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $199,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,691 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC lifted its stake in Galapagos by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,730,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $165,570,000 after acquiring an additional 533,230 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Galapagos during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,647,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Galapagos by 566.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 216,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,081,000 after acquiring an additional 184,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Galapagos by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 517,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,103,000 after acquiring an additional 164,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.45% of the company’s stock.

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. Its clinical pipeline includes filgotinib, GLP3667, Toledo program, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

