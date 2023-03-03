Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.25.
SELB has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.
Selecta Biosciences Price Performance
SELB opened at $1.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 6.73 and a quick ratio of 6.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.59. The firm has a market cap of $241.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.17. Selecta Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $2.73.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 282.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 50,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 37,180 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 56,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 8,591 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 143,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 51,962 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 156,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 20,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,224,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 319,755 shares in the last quarter. 40.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Selecta Biosciences
Selecta Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. It produces the Synthetic Vaccine Particles (SVP) platform for immune tolerance and immune stimulation.
