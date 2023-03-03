Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) Receives $13.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.83.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HSC. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Harsco from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. CJS Securities cut Harsco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th.

Institutional Trading of Harsco

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HSC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Harsco by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 6,007 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Harsco by 9.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 6,324 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Harsco by 53.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 14,636 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Harsco by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 68,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 8,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Harsco by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 72,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harsco Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE HSC opened at $8.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.39. Harsco has a 1-year low of $3.73 and a 1-year high of $13.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $675.50 million, a P/E ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 2.07.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. Harsco had a negative net margin of 9.53% and a positive return on equity of 1.25%. The company had revenue of $468.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Harsco’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Harsco will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Harsco

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

