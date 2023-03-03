Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTAGet Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PRTA shares. TheStreet downgraded Prothena from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Prothena from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Prothena in a research note on Friday, January 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Prothena from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Prothena from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NASDAQ:PRTA opened at $52.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.98. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.10 and a beta of 0.42. Prothena has a one year low of $21.06 and a one year high of $66.47.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTAGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.76. Prothena had a negative net margin of 216.95% and a negative return on equity of 28.05%. The firm had revenue of $49.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.14 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.71) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4058.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Prothena will post -3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard T. Collier sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $310,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,663.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Tran Nguyen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.34, for a total transaction of $533,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,688. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Collier sold 5,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $310,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,663.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,834 shares of company stock worth $3,708,287 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Prothena in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Prothena in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Prothena by 61.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Prothena by 22.7% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,523 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Prothena during the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

