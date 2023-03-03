Analysts Set Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) Price Target at $39.64

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.09.

Several research analysts recently commented on RVNC shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim upped their price target on Revance Therapeutics to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In related news, CFO Tobin Schilke sold 3,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.16, for a total value of $100,519.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,099.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,103 shares of company stock valued at $349,507. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVNC. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $318,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in Revance Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $178,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $4,050,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,532,000. Finally, Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 43.0% during the third quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC now owns 191,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,180,000 after purchasing an additional 57,680 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revance Therapeutics stock opened at $31.55 on Friday. Revance Therapeutics has a one year low of $11.27 and a one year high of $36.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 5.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.29 and its 200 day moving average is $25.40.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.78). Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 268.87% and a negative return on equity of 634.12%. The company had revenue of $49.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.93) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 92.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Revance Therapeutics will post -3.17 EPS for the current year.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

