InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Receives $5,520.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5,450.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IHG shares. BNP Paribas downgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Peel Hunt lowered shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InterContinental Hotels Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 22.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. 4.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InterContinental Hotels Group Trading Up 0.7 %

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

NYSE IHG opened at $68.98 on Friday. InterContinental Hotels Group has a twelve month low of $47.06 and a twelve month high of $72.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.42.

(Get Rating)

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.