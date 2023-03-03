InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Receives $5,520.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5,450.00.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IHG shares. BNP Paribas downgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Peel Hunt lowered shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On InterContinental Hotels Group
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 22.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. 4.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile
InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.
