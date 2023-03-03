Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL)

Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 15,223 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 948% compared to the average volume of 1,453 call options.

Institutional Trading of Global X Silver Miners ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SIL. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X Silver Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000.

Get Global X Silver Miners ETF alerts:

Global X Silver Miners ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SIL opened at $27.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $914.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 0.93. Global X Silver Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $21.26 and a 52 week high of $40.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.88.

Global X Silver Miners ETF Company Profile

The Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies actively engaged in the silver mining industry. SIL was launched on Apr 19, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Silver Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Silver Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.