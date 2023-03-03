HSBC Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:HSBC)

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 69,257 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,783% compared to the average volume of 3,678 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HSBC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 780 ($9.41) to GBX 840 ($10.14) in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on HSBC from GBX 750 ($9.05) to GBX 775 ($9.35) in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 625 ($7.54) to GBX 780 ($9.41) in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on HSBC from GBX 570 ($6.88) to GBX 650 ($7.84) in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HSBC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $678.22.

Get HSBC alerts:

HSBC Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE HSBC opened at $36.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.31. HSBC has a 52-week low of $24.77 and a 52-week high of $39.63. The firm has a market cap of $145.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.60.

HSBC Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This is a boost from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.44%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.39%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in HSBC in the second quarter valued at $36,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in HSBC by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in HSBC by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in HSBC by 131.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of HSBC by 509.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. 1.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HSBC

(Get Rating)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Featured Stories

