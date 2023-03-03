Tyson Foods Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:TSN)

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 40,468 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 445% compared to the typical daily volume of 7,431 put options.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $322,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,992,549.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tyson Foods

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 372.5% in the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 3,204,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526,087 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 276.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,063,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250,890 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239,235 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 87.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,246,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,165 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,864,000. 66.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tyson Foods Trading Down 0.4 %

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Tyson Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays cut shares of Tyson Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

NYSE:TSN opened at $59.06 on Friday. Tyson Foods has a 52 week low of $58.24 and a 52 week high of $99.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.82. The stock has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.75.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.51 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 28.53%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

Featured Articles

