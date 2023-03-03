Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG)

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 25,862 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,539% compared to the typical volume of 1,578 put options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SL Green Realty

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in SL Green Realty by 255.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in SL Green Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in SL Green Realty by 583.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

SL Green Realty Trading Up 0.6 %

SLG opened at $34.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -22.93 and a beta of 1.52. SL Green Realty has a 12-month low of $32.15 and a 12-month high of $83.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

SL Green Realty Cuts Dividend

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($2.49). SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $197.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that SL Green Realty will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.2708 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.51%. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is currently -218.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SLG. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $88.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.13.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

See Also

