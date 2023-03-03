Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT)

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 21,767 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,055% compared to the average daily volume of 1,884 put options.

Insider Activity at Katapult

In other news, CEO Orlando Zayas sold 61,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.87, for a total transaction of $53,140.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,935,505 shares in the company, valued at $2,553,889.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Katapult news, CEO Orlando Zayas sold 61,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.87, for a total transaction of $53,140.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,935,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,553,889.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bruce Taragin purchased 23,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.19 per share, with a total value of $27,410.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 177,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,832.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 76,747 shares of company stock valued at $89,409 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 48.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Katapult alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Katapult

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its stake in shares of Katapult by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 6,666,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,378,000 after buying an additional 1,304,804 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Katapult by 34.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,496,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 642,563 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Katapult by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 961,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 9,971 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Katapult by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 768,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 44,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Katapult by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 281,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 22,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.01% of the company’s stock.

Katapult Stock Performance

About Katapult

NASDAQ:KPLT opened at $1.00 on Friday. Katapult has a twelve month low of $0.74 and a twelve month high of $2.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.98 and a 200-day moving average of $1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 7.65, a current ratio of 7.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.45 million, a P/E ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 1.18.

(Get Rating)

Katapult Holdings, Inc, an e-commerce focused financial technology company, provides e-commerce point-of-sale lease-purchase options for nonprime consumers in the United States. The company's technology platform provides nonprime consumers with a lease purchase option to enable them to obtain durable goods from its network of e-commerce merchants.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Katapult Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Katapult and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.