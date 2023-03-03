The Mosaic Company Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.42 Per Share (NYSE:MOS)

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Scotiabank issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Mosaic in a report released on Monday, February 27th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.42 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Mosaic’s current full-year earnings is $8.62 per share.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.34). Mosaic had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 18.73%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Mosaic Price Performance

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. BNP Paribas cut Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 13th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Mosaic from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Mosaic from $65.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.33.

Shares of MOS opened at $57.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.08 and its 200-day moving average is $50.33. Mosaic has a fifty-two week low of $40.29 and a fifty-two week high of $79.28. The company has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Mosaic Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.01%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC purchased a new position in Mosaic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,889,000. Natixis lifted its position in Mosaic by 1,179.3% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 328,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,412,000 after purchasing an additional 302,840 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Mosaic by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 47,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after buying an additional 16,961 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 322.0% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 66,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 51,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,315,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,700,000 after purchasing an additional 102,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

About Mosaic

(Get Rating)

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through its wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.