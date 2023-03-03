Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Cut by Analyst

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley cut their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 27th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.14. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Chatham Lodging Trust’s current full-year earnings is $1.35 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Chatham Lodging Trust from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Chatham Lodging Trust Trading Down 0.9 %

Chatham Lodging Trust Cuts Dividend

NYSE:CLDT opened at $12.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $602.83 million, a PE ratio of 246.80 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 52-week low of $9.59 and a 52-week high of $15.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Chatham Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,680.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.

