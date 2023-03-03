FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) Price Target Increased to $34.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by JMP Securities from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FTAI. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of FTAI Aviation in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $29.21.

FTAI Aviation Stock Performance

Shares of FTAI stock opened at $24.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.64. FTAI Aviation has a fifty-two week low of $14.29 and a fifty-two week high of $26.84.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

FTAI Aviation ( NYSE:FTAI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $274.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.29 million. FTAI Aviation had a negative net margin of 24.46% and a negative return on equity of 7.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that FTAI Aviation will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio is presently -54.05%.

Institutional Trading of FTAI Aviation

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis lifted its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 1,803,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,867,000 after buying an additional 40,400 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in FTAI Aviation during the 4th quarter worth $434,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in FTAI Aviation by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 65,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 17,525 shares during the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new position in FTAI Aviation during the 4th quarter worth $2,716,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC raised its position in FTAI Aviation by 2,904.7% during the 4th quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 1,051,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,004,000 after buying an additional 1,016,630 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

FTAI Aviation Ltd. engages in acquiring, managing and disposing of transportation and transportation-related infrastructure and equipment assets. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals. The Aviation Leasing segment consists of aircraft and aircraft engines held for lease and are typically held long-term.

