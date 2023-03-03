Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Sector Perform” Rating for Antofagasta (LON:ANTO)

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Antofagasta (LON:ANTO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,400 ($16.89) price objective on the mining company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,500 ($18.10) to GBX 1,760 ($21.24) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 1,050 ($12.67) to GBX 1,200 ($14.48) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 1,390 ($16.77) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 1,280 ($15.45) to GBX 1,260 ($15.20) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a reduce rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($16.89) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,415.71 ($17.08).

Get Antofagasta alerts:

Antofagasta Price Performance

Shares of ANTO stock opened at GBX 1,621 ($19.56) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.14. The firm has a market cap of £15.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,256.59, a PEG ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,679.50 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,387.24. Antofagasta has a 12 month low of GBX 971.20 ($11.72) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,837.50 ($22.17).

Antofagasta Increases Dividend

About Antofagasta

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.38%. This is a positive change from Antofagasta’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. Antofagasta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,875.97%.

(Get Rating)

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.