Reviewing Calian Group (CLNFF) and Its Competitors

Calian Group (OTCMKTS:CLNFF – Get Rating) is one of 197 public companies in the “Business Services” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Calian Group to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Calian Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Calian Group N/A N/A N/A Calian Group Competitors -2.82% -15.50% -0.13%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Calian Group and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Calian Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Calian Group Competitors 742 3855 5980 103 2.51

Valuation and Earnings

Calian Group presently has a consensus target price of $81.50, suggesting a potential upside of 83.72%. As a group, “Business Services” companies have a potential upside of 18.08%. Given Calian Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Calian Group is more favorable than its peers.

This table compares Calian Group and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Calian Group N/A N/A 30.81 Calian Group Competitors $1.08 billion $74.12 million 968.86

Calian Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Calian Group. Calian Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Calian Group pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Calian Group pays out 77.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Business Services” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.0% and pay out -11,047.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.6% of Calian Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.3% of shares of all “Business Services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 20.6% of shares of all “Business Services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Calian Group beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Calian Group

Calian Group Ltd. engages in the provision of business and technology services to industry and government in Canada and around the world. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Technologies; Health; Learning; and Information Technology. The Advanced Technologies segment provides space technology companies with innovative solutions for testing, operating and managing their satellite networks. The Health segment involves in provision of a host of healthcare services to Canadian customers and clinician services. The Learning segment includes instructor led, e-learning, in class, and simulation-based learning to primarily Canadian customers. The Information Technology segment consists of professional services and solutions for application-based infrastructure, and cyber security. The company was founded by Lawrence Robert O’Brien on September 27, 1982 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

