Analyzing Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) & Orient Overseas (International) (OTCMKTS:OROVY)

Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Rating) and Orient Overseas (International) (OTCMKTS:OROVY – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Brenntag and Orient Overseas (International), as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brenntag 0 2 7 0 2.78 Orient Overseas (International) 0 0 0 0 N/A

Brenntag currently has a consensus price target of $96.00, suggesting a potential upside of 531.58%. Given Brenntag’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Brenntag is more favorable than Orient Overseas (International).

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brenntag 4.50% 19.82% 7.85% Orient Overseas (International) N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

This table compares Brenntag and Orient Overseas (International)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Brenntag has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orient Overseas (International) has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Brenntag and Orient Overseas (International)’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brenntag $17.02 billion N/A $530.38 million $1.16 13.10 Orient Overseas (International) $16.83 billion 0.68 $7.13 billion N/A N/A

Orient Overseas (International) has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Brenntag.

Dividends

Brenntag pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Orient Overseas (International) pays an annual dividend of $34.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 39.3%. Brenntag pays out 17.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Brenntag beats Orient Overseas (International) on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE engages in the production and distribution of chemicals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. The Brenntag Essentials segment markets a portfolio of process chemicals to the industries and applications. The Brenntag Specialties segment focuses on selling ingredients and value-added services to the selected industries Nutrition, Pharma, Personal Care/HI&I(Home, Industrial & Institutional), Material Science (Coatings & Constructions, Polymers, Rubber), Water Treatment and Lubricants. The firm also manages supply chains for both chemical manufacturers and consumers by simplifying market access to products and services. The company was founded by Philipp Mühsam in 1874 and is headquartered in Essen, Germany.

About Orient Overseas (International)

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transport and logistics services in Asia, Europe, Australia, North America, and internationally. The company offers supply-chain management and distribution services; and containerised shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades. It is also involved in equipment owning and leasing, container depot and warehousing, portfolio investment, terminal operating, ship owning, cargo consolidation and forwarding, liner and freight agency, property owning, and ship management businesses; providing corporate and trucking services; and operating vessels. In addition, the company offers AI and blockchain digital data on network applications, and platform design services, as well as technology and consulting services. The company is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong. Orient Overseas (International) Limited is a subsidiary of Faulkner Global Holdings Limited.

