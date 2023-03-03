Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for MannKind Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:MNKD)

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of MannKind in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 27th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for MannKind’s current full-year earnings is ($0.15) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for MannKind’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $36.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. MannKind’s revenue for the quarter was up 188.0% on a year-over-year basis.

MannKind Stock Performance

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on MannKind from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on MannKind from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday.

Shares of MNKD opened at $4.81 on Wednesday. MannKind has a 52-week low of $2.61 and a 52-week high of $5.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.12 and its 200-day moving average is $4.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.15 and a beta of 1.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MannKind

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of MannKind by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 34,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of MannKind by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 245,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MannKind by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 120,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MannKind by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MannKind by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.16% of the company’s stock.

MannKind Company Profile

MannKind Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases, such as diabetes and cancer. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Danbury, CT.

