Pioneer Natural Resources Forecasted to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $5.98 Per Share (NYSE:PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) – KeyCorp raised their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources in a report issued on Sunday, February 26th. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan now anticipates that the oil and gas development company will earn $5.98 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $5.86. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pioneer Natural Resources’ current full-year earnings is $23.42 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q3 2023 earnings at $6.05 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $6.08 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $24.22 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $6.46 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $6.07 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $5.96 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $6.40 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $24.89 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $283.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $229.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $261.00 to $247.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $286.00 to $266.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.11.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE:PXD opened at $209.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $49.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $224.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.10. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $190.99 and a 1 year high of $288.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 33.15% and a net margin of 32.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.58 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Pioneer Natural Resources

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 48.2% in the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 84.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $5.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $22.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.64%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.17%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

