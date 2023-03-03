Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Issued By Cormark (TSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) – Analysts at Cormark raised their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report released on Monday, February 27th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now anticipates that the company will earn $1.77 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.66. The consensus estimate for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s current full-year earnings is $6.74 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s FY2023 earnings at $7.01 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.64 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.24 EPS.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported C$1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.66 by C$0.28. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 29.94% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of C$5.93 billion for the quarter.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Performance

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$69.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. CSFB increased their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$69.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$66.19.

Shares of TSE CM opened at C$62.03 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$59.27 and its 200 day moving average price is C$60.79. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of C$53.58 and a 1 year high of C$82.83. The company has a market capitalization of C$56.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.05.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

