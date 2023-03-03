Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Ameresco in a report issued on Tuesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ameresco’s current full-year earnings is $1.90 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ameresco’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.87 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.36 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AMRC. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lowered their target price on Ameresco from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Ameresco from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital raised Ameresco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Ameresco from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Mkm upgraded Ameresco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameresco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.29.

NYSE:AMRC opened at $44.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.61. Ameresco has a 12-month low of $40.73 and a 12-month high of $86.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $331.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.63 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 56,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Ameresco by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in Ameresco by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Ameresco by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.50% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

