Atb Cap Markets Weighs in on Northland Power Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (TSE:NPI)

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets raised their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Northland Power in a report released on Sunday, February 26th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now expects that the solar energy provider will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.24. The consensus estimate for Northland Power’s current full-year earnings is $1.40 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Northland Power’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NPI. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$51.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$45.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$45.00 to C$43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$46.80.

Northland Power Price Performance

Northland Power Announces Dividend

Northland Power stock opened at C$32.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$35.75 and its 200 day moving average is C$39.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.37. Northland Power has a 52-week low of C$32.33 and a 52-week high of C$47.13.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.17%.

About Northland Power

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

Featured Stories

