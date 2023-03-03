Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink cut their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Acadia Healthcare in a report released on Tuesday, February 28th. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.71. The consensus estimate for Acadia Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $3.29 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Acadia Healthcare’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.32 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.91 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare to $96.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $94.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acadia Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.22.

Shares of ACHC stock opened at $72.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.90 and its 200 day moving average is $82.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Acadia Healthcare has a 52-week low of $60.86 and a 52-week high of $89.85.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the third quarter worth $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $39,000. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment is classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient community-based services.

