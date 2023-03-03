Just Group (LON:JUST) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Just Group (LON:JUST – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 120 ($1.45) price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on JUST. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Just Group from GBX 115 ($1.39) to GBX 120 ($1.45) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.05) price target on shares of Just Group in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Just Group from GBX 124 ($1.50) to GBX 125 ($1.51) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Just Group to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 80 ($0.97) to GBX 95 ($1.15) in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 125 ($1.51).

Get Just Group alerts:

Just Group Price Performance

Shares of LON:JUST opened at GBX 84.20 ($1.02) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 83.58 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 73.97. The stock has a market cap of £875.68 million, a P/E ratio of -24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.63. Just Group has a 12 month low of GBX 53.20 ($0.64) and a 12 month high of GBX 98.80 ($1.19). The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.03.

Insider Activity at Just Group

About Just Group

In related news, insider David Richardson sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 74 ($0.89), for a total transaction of £1,057.46 ($1,276.05). 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

(Get Rating)

Just Group plc provides various financial services in the retirement income market in the United Kingdom. It offers de-risking solutions, guaranteed income for life, secure lifetime income, care plans, lifetime mortgages, and protection products. The company also provides professional services, including regulated financial advice and guidance services; and a range of business services, such as consultancy and software development, and outsourced customer service delivery and marketing services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Just Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.