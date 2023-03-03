Just Group (LON:JUST) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Just Group (LON:JUST – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 120 ($1.45) price target on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on JUST. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Just Group from GBX 115 ($1.39) to GBX 120 ($1.45) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.05) price target on shares of Just Group in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Just Group from GBX 124 ($1.50) to GBX 125 ($1.51) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Just Group to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 80 ($0.97) to GBX 95 ($1.15) in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 125 ($1.51).
Just Group Price Performance
Shares of LON:JUST opened at GBX 84.20 ($1.02) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 83.58 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 73.97. The stock has a market cap of £875.68 million, a P/E ratio of -24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.63. Just Group has a 12 month low of GBX 53.20 ($0.64) and a 12 month high of GBX 98.80 ($1.19). The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.03.
Insider Activity at Just Group
About Just Group
Just Group plc provides various financial services in the retirement income market in the United Kingdom. It offers de-risking solutions, guaranteed income for life, secure lifetime income, care plans, lifetime mortgages, and protection products. The company also provides professional services, including regulated financial advice and guidance services; and a range of business services, such as consultancy and software development, and outsourced customer service delivery and marketing services.
