JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Price Target to GBX 210

JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 205 ($2.47) to GBX 210 ($2.53) in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

JD has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 150 ($1.81) to GBX 185 ($2.23) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.23) price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 265.71 ($3.21).

Get JD Sports Fashion alerts:

JD Sports Fashion Price Performance

JD Sports Fashion stock opened at GBX 181 ($2.18) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 159.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 129.93. JD Sports Fashion has a one year low of GBX 88.40 ($1.07) and a one year high of GBX 186.65 ($2.25). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.09, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of £9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 2,996.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

JD Sports Fashion Company Profile

In other JD Sports Fashion news, insider Andy Higginson bought 159,704 shares of JD Sports Fashion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 151 ($1.82) per share, with a total value of £241,153.04 ($291,001.62). Corporate insiders own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, watches, jewellery, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JD Sports Fashion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD Sports Fashion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.