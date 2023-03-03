The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give easyJet (LON:EZJ) a GBX 515 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 515 ($6.21) target price on easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EZJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of easyJet from GBX 310 ($3.74) to GBX 370 ($4.46) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Liberum Capital increased their price objective on shares of easyJet from GBX 430 ($5.19) to GBX 560 ($6.76) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays set a GBX 510 ($6.15) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group set a GBX 600 ($7.24) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 500 ($6.03) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 571.17 ($6.89).

Shares of LON EZJ opened at GBX 484.70 ($5.85) on Tuesday. easyJet has a 52-week low of GBX 276.87 ($3.34) and a 52-week high of GBX 604.24 ($7.29). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.15, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 443.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 384.95. The stock has a market cap of £3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,203.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.47.

easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. It also engages in the sale of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 320 aircrafts, 988 routes, and 153 airports.

