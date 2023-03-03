Ediston Property Investment (LON:EPIC) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Ediston Property Investment (LON:EPIC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 80 ($0.97) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.40% from the company’s previous close.

Ediston Property Investment Stock Performance

Ediston Property Investment stock opened at GBX 67 ($0.81) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 22.33, a current ratio of 31.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.09. Ediston Property Investment has a 52 week low of GBX 58.60 ($0.71) and a 52 week high of GBX 82.80 ($1.00). The company has a market capitalization of £141.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 670.00 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 63.57 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 65.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Karyn Lamont bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 65 ($0.78) per share, with a total value of £6,500 ($7,843.61). Corporate insiders own 7.08% of the company’s stock.

Ediston Property Investment Company Profile

Ediston Property Investment Company plc a real estate investment trust externally managed by Ediston Properties Ltd. The firm invest in commercial property of United Kingdom. It was founded in 2014 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

