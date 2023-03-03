Kitwave Group (LON:KITW) Earns Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Kitwave Group (LON:KITW – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 390 ($4.71) price objective on the stock.

Kitwave Group Stock Up 0.4 %

LON KITW opened at GBX 240 ($2.90) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.31, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 200.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 178.55. Kitwave Group has a twelve month low of GBX 135.28 ($1.63) and a twelve month high of GBX 245 ($2.96). The stock has a market cap of £168 million and a PE ratio of 1,200.00.

About Kitwave Group

Kitwave Group plc engages in the wholesale business in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three divisions: Ambient, Frozen & Chilled, and Foodservice. The Ambient division supplies confectionery, soft drinks, crisps and snacks, and tobacco. This division serves independent convenience stores, vending operators, national retailers, and other UK wholesalers through a network of 6 depots.

