International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) PT Set at GBX 168 by The Goldman Sachs Group

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG – Get Rating) received a GBX 168 ($2.03) price target from The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.08% from the stock’s previous close.

IAG has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays set a GBX 165 ($1.99) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 180 ($2.17) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 180 ($2.17) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group set a GBX 180 ($2.17) target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.65) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Consolidated Airlines Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 165.33 ($2.00).

International Consolidated Airlines Group Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of IAG stock opened at GBX 151.24 ($1.83) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7,562.00, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 155 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 130.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 988.33. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 1-year low of GBX 90.47 ($1.09) and a 1-year high of GBX 173.58 ($2.09).

International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

