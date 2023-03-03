Man Group (LON:EMG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Man Group (LON:EMG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Separately, Citigroup reissued a top pick rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 291 ($3.51).
Man Group Price Performance
EMG stock opened at GBX 286.80 ($3.46) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Man Group has a one year low of GBX 177.30 ($2.14) and a one year high of GBX 287.30 ($3.47). The stock has a market cap of £3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 843.53, a P/E/G ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 242.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 232.35.
Man Group Increases Dividend
Insider Activity at Man Group
In related news, insider Luke Ellis sold 11,363 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 220 ($2.65), for a total transaction of £24,998.60 ($30,166.04). Also, insider Anne Wade purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 211 ($2.55) per share, with a total value of £31,650 ($38,192.35). 1.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Man Group
Man Group Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.
