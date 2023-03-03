Man Group (LON:EMG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Man Group (LON:EMG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Citigroup reissued a top pick rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 291 ($3.51).

Get Man Group alerts:

Man Group Price Performance

EMG stock opened at GBX 286.80 ($3.46) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Man Group has a one year low of GBX 177.30 ($2.14) and a one year high of GBX 287.30 ($3.47). The stock has a market cap of £3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 843.53, a P/E/G ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 242.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 232.35.

Man Group Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Man Group

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Man Group’s previous dividend of $0.06. This represents a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Man Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,235.29%.

In related news, insider Luke Ellis sold 11,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 220 ($2.65), for a total transaction of £24,998.60 ($30,166.04). In related news, insider Luke Ellis sold 11,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 220 ($2.65), for a total transaction of £24,998.60 ($30,166.04). Also, insider Anne Wade purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 211 ($2.55) per share, with a total value of £31,650 ($38,192.35). 1.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Man Group

(Get Rating)

Man Group Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Man Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Man Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.