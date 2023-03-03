C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) Price Target Cut to $5.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.
Several other research firms also recently commented on CCCC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of C4 Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of C4 Therapeutics from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, C4 Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.44.
C4 Therapeutics Stock Performance
CCCC stock opened at $5.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $248.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 2.25. C4 Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.69 and a 12 month high of $26.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.33.
Insider Activity at C4 Therapeutics
Hedge Funds Weigh In On C4 Therapeutics
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 182.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 256.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 7,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.33% of the company’s stock.
C4 Therapeutics Company Profile
C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.
