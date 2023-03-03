C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) Price Target Cut to $5.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CCCC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of C4 Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of C4 Therapeutics from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, C4 Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.44.

CCCC stock opened at $5.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $248.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 2.25. C4 Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.69 and a 12 month high of $26.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.33.

In related news, Director Utpal Koppikar bought 5,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.60 per share, for a total transaction of $31,735.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at $31,735.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 14.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 182.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 256.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 7,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

