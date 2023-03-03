Morgan Stanley Trims Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Target Price to $87.00

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.
EXPD has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington has a consensus rating of Reduce and an average target price of $100.50.
Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $109.95 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.20. Expeditors International of Washington has a fifty-two week low of $86.08 and a fifty-two week high of $119.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.00.
Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.
