Morgan Stanley Trims Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Target Price to $87.00

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

EXPD has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington has a consensus rating of Reduce and an average target price of $100.50.

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $109.95 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.20. Expeditors International of Washington has a fifty-two week low of $86.08 and a fifty-two week high of $119.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expeditors International of Washington

About Expeditors International of Washington

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 7.0% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 12,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.7% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 13,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.3% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

Featured Articles

