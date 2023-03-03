Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a $115.00 target price on the health services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Amedisys from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Amedisys from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised Amedisys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Amedisys from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $121.53.

AMED stock opened at $87.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Amedisys has a fifty-two week low of $79.30 and a fifty-two week high of $179.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.75.

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The health services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $562.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.46 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 5.34%. Amedisys’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amedisys will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Amedisys by 304.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 295 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Amedisys in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Amedisys by 331.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 569 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Amedisys by 88.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 323 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amedisys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. 96.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery.

